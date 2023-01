Best Stock to Buy: Amazon Stock vs. Apple Stock

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

It will be interesting to consider if the e-commerce giant Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) is a better stock to buy instead of the iPhone creator Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL). This video will answer which of these massive growth stocks is the better one to buy.*Stock prices used were the afternoon prices of Jan. 16, 2023. The video was published on Jan. 18, 2023.Continue reading