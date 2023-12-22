|
22.12.2023 14:15:00
Best Stock to Buy: Beyond Meat vs. Cava
Wall Street history is filled with companies that make a big splash only to end up washing out in the end. Two stocks that came public to great fanfare over the past decade are Beyond Meat (NASDAQ: BYND) and Cava (NYSE: CAVA). One probably deserves to be written off as not worth buying, but the other seems to have a potentially bright future ahead -- even though both have seen material stock price declines from their peak levels. Here's the one you might want to buy.Beyond Meat makes alternative protein products that are supposed to taste like meat. That, of course, is something of an individual taste issue, but when the stock came public there was a lot of demand for the product and the food maker's shares. Large restaurant chains were testing products based on Beyond Meat's food, and people were snapping it up to try because of all the hype around non-meat protein. But as with so many things on Wall Street, the hype didn't last. The stock is now down 95% from its high water mark.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
