|
10.02.2023 01:46:22
Best Stock to Buy: Bill.com Stock vs. Roku Stock
Bill.com (NYSE: BILL) and Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU) have been growing their top lines, respectively. The trouble they are having is in turning profits. That said, growth stock investors are sometimes willing to tolerate losses on the bottom line if it means robust revenue growth. This video will answer which of these is the better growth stock to buy.*Stock prices used were the afternoon prices of Feb. 7, 2023. The video was published on Feb. 9, 2023.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Roku Inc.mehr Nachrichten
|
11.02.23
|Best Stock to Buy: fuboTV vs. Roku (MotleyFool)
|
10.02.23
|Why Roku Stock Rallied on Friday (MotleyFool)
|
10.02.23
|Best Stock to Buy: Bill.com Stock vs. Roku Stock (MotleyFool)
|
09.02.23
|Why Roku Stock Was an Investor Turn-Off Today (MotleyFool)