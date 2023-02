Best Stock to Buy: C3.ai vs. Rivian vs. Fubo

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

C3.ai (NYSE: AI) is capturing increasing investor attention following the popular launch of ChatGPT. Meanwhile, Rivian (NASDAQ: RIVN) is capitalizing on rising sales of EVs. Finally, fuboTV (NYSE: FUBO) offers consumers a more convenient way to watch content.*Stock prices used were the afternoon prices of Feb. 20, 2023. The video was published on Feb. 22, 2023.Continue reading