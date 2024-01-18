|
18.01.2024 14:15:00
Best Stock to Buy: Etsy vs. Toast
Etsy (NASDAQ: ETSY) is a business that most investors are probably familiar with these days. Chances are that you've shopped on the platform in the past, maybe for face masks during the pandemic or for a gift for a loved one more recently.However, a company like Toast (NYSE: TOST), which isn't a consumer-facing enterprise, could be off your radar. Its focus on restaurant owners likely means that average investors might not know much about it.These businesses have their own positive traits. But with both stocks well off their all-time highs, which one makes for the better investment today? Let's take a closer look at each to come to a conclusion.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Etsy Incmehr Nachrichten
|
11.01.24
|Börse New York in Rot: S&P 500 verbucht am Mittag Verluste (finanzen.at)
|
10.01.24
|NYSE-Handel: S&P 500 zum Handelsende mit positivem Vorzeichen (finanzen.at)
|
09.01.24
|S&P 500-Wert Etsy-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte eine Etsy-Investition von vor 5 Jahren eingebracht (finanzen.at)
|
02.01.24
|S&P 500-Titel Etsy-Aktie: So viel Verlust hätte ein Etsy-Investment von vor 3 Jahren eingefahren (finanzen.at)
|
28.12.23
|Starker Wochentag in New York: S&P 500 beginnt Donnerstagshandel im Plus (finanzen.at)
|
26.12.23
|S&P 500 aktuell: S&P 500 zum Ende des Dienstagshandels auf grünem Terrain (finanzen.at)
|
26.12.23
|Börse New York: S&P 500 präsentiert sich am Nachmittag fester (finanzen.at)
|
26.12.23
|Optimismus in New York: S&P 500 notiert am Mittag im Plus (finanzen.at)