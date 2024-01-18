18.01.2024 14:15:00

Best Stock to Buy: Etsy vs. Toast

Etsy (NASDAQ: ETSY) is a business that most investors are probably familiar with these days. Chances are that you've shopped on the platform in the past, maybe for face masks during the pandemic or for a gift for a loved one more recently.However, a company like Toast (NYSE: TOST), which isn't a consumer-facing enterprise, could be off your radar. Its focus on restaurant owners likely means that average investors might not know much about it.These businesses have their own positive traits. But with both stocks well off their all-time highs, which one makes for the better investment today? Let's take a closer look at each to come to a conclusion.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Etsy Incmehr Nachrichten