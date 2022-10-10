|
10.10.2022 17:30:00
Best Stock to Buy: Nvidia vs. Apple
Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) and Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) are two of the most innovative companies in the world. It's understandable that stock market investors would want to know which stock is a better buy. In this video, I will answer the question of which is a better buy.Stock prices used were the afternoon prices of Oct. 8, 2022. The video was published on Oct. 10, 2022.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
