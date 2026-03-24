International Aktie
WKN DE: A0LC2G / ISIN: GB00B188SR50
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24.03.2026 07:50:00
Best Stock to Buy and Hold Forever: Altria Group vs. Philip Morris International
There hasn't been, and may never be, a more resilient industry than tobacco. Despite smoking rates in the United States peaking many decades ago, the top tobacco stocks are still megacap behemoths that pay and raise shareholder dividends each year. Among them are Altria Group (NYSE: MO) and Philip Morris International (NYSE: PM), former sister companies that sell Marlboro cigarettes in the United States and internationally.The companies have diverged significantly since separating in 2008. Today, emerging smoke-free nicotine products, from oral pouches to vapes, have breathed new life into the industry.But which tobacco giant is the better stock to buy and hold forever?Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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