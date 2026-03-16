Coca-Cola Aktie
WKN: 850663 / ISIN: US1912161007
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16.03.2026 17:15:00
Best Stock to Buy and Hold Forever: Costco vs. Coca-Cola
It's always a good idea to invest for the long term because this strategy offers you the opportunity to benefit from a company's growth story -- and any bumps along the road won't be felt as much if you hang on for several years, as the good times may compensate. After all, even the best companies encounter tough market times or headwinds at some point.And when a company is particularly strong, you may want to make it a core holding, owning it for many years -- or even forever. You'll want a company that's proven itself over time and one that offers very clear prospects.Costco (NASDAQ: COST) and Coca-Cola (NYSE: KO) both fit the bill. But if you could only buy one right now, which is the best to buy and hold forever? Let's find out.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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