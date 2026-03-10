Home Depot Aktie

Home Depot für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 866953 / ISIN: US4370761029

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
10.03.2026 13:30:00

Best Stock to Buy and Hold Forever: Costco vs. Home Depot

Owning consumer-facing businesses can be an easier approach in the stock market. That's because investors are probably more familiar with their products and services since they might be customers themselves. This provides a valuable level of insight. Applying the framework to the retail sector, investors can look at two dominant forces in the industry. Between Costco (NASDAQ: COST) and Home Depot (NYSE: HD), which is the best stock to buy and hold forever?Image source: The Motley Fool.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Costco Wholesale Corp.

mehr Nachrichten