Home Depot Aktie
WKN: 866953 / ISIN: US4370761029
|
10.03.2026 13:30:00
Best Stock to Buy and Hold Forever: Costco vs. Home Depot
Owning consumer-facing businesses can be an easier approach in the stock market. That's because investors are probably more familiar with their products and services since they might be customers themselves. This provides a valuable level of insight. Applying the framework to the retail sector, investors can look at two dominant forces in the industry. Between Costco (NASDAQ: COST) and Home Depot (NYSE: HD), which is the best stock to buy and hold forever?Image source: The Motley Fool.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
