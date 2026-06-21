Dutch Bro a Aktie
WKN DE: A3C28Y / ISIN: US26701L1008
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21.06.2026 15:38:00
Best Stock to Buy and Hold Forever: Dutch Bros vs. Wingstop
Great restaurant and service brands can turn everyday habits into decades of recurring revenue, giving investors a powerful combination of customer loyalty and expansion-driven growth. If I could only buy one restaurant stock to hold for the next 20 to 50 years, these are the two I'd consider first -- and the one I'd choose today.Dutch Bros (NYSE: BROS) was founded in 1992 by two brothers selling espresso from a pushcart in Grants Pass, Oregon. That origin story isn't marketing, it's the company's operating philosophy. Every Dutch Bros shop is required to maintain a culture of genuine human connection while selling coffee. Employees are trained to learn customers' names, memorize orders, and treat the drive-thru window like the front door of someone's home. That sounds soft until you look at the economics: Dutch Bros has one of the highest same-store sales growth rates in the entire quick-service sector. Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Nachrichten zu Dutch Bros Inc Registered Shs -A-
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05.05.26
|Ausblick: Dutch Bros A legt Quartalsergebnis vor (finanzen.net)
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21.04.26
|Erste Schätzungen: Dutch Bros A stellt Ergebnisse des abgelaufenen Quartals vor (finanzen.net)
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11.02.26
|Ausblick: Dutch Bros A verkündet Quartalsergebnis zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)