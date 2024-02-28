28.02.2024 17:32:50

Best Stock to Buy Now: Is Coupang Stock a Buy After Earnings?

In this video, I will talk about Coupang's (NYSE: CPNG) recent earnings report, comments from management on the acquisition of Farfetch, and why I feel this stock is still flying under the radar while the underlying business fundamentals have improved significantly.*Stock prices used were from the trading day of Feb. 28, 2024. The video was published on Feb. 28, 2024.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu NOW Inc When Issuedmehr Nachrichten