Best Stock to Buy Right Now: Amazon vs. Apple

Earnings season kicked off last month and will continue into May, giving Wall Street a fresh batch of numbers to analyze and agonize over. As is usually the case with new earnings, there's been a lot of fluctuation in the market in recent weeks.Some standouts are Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) and Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL), with Amazon 's shares up 8% since its earnings release on April 30 and Apple 's up 5% since posting its report on May 2. These companies dominate their respective industries, with one the biggest name in e-commerce and the other ruling consumer tech. As a result, their stocks are attractive investment options to hold over the long term.Amazon and Apple have both delivered promising earnings reports, suggesting they could have much to offer new investors in the coming years. So, let's look at these companies' potent businesses and determine whether Amazon or Apple is the better stock to buy right now .Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel