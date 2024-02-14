|
14.02.2024 16:07:00
Best Stock to Buy Right Now: Amazon vs. Disney
Many companies have been giving investors positive updates over the past few weeks. Inflation seems to be moderating, and strategic efforts to combat it are showing results. Two prime examples are Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) and Walt Disney (NYSE: DIS), which recently wowed investors with their strong performances.Both stocks are up this year, with Amazon gaining 15% and Disney's well-received update sending its stock up 20% since the start of 2024. These two stocks are on a roll. But which one is the better buy today?The case for Amazon is pretty simple. It has no competition. Its two main businesses, e-commerce and Amazon Web Services (AWS), are way above any competitors. According to Statista, Amazon has 37.6% of the U.S. e-commerce market, with its closest competitor, Walmart, at only 6.4%. AWS has 31% of the cloud computing market, with its closest competitor, Microsoft's Azure, at 24%.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
