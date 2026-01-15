Sea Aktie

WKN DE: A2H5LX / ISIN: US81141R1005

15.01.2026 10:25:00

Best Stock to Buy Right Now: Amazon vs. Sea Limited

The success of Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) has drawn competitors and more than that, it has inspired companies trying to run similar businesses in other parts of the world. One of these is Sea Limited (NYSE: SE), an e-commerce conglomerate that operates primarily in Southeast Asia.Of the two, Amazon is the more established company. Nevertheless, Sea Limited leads the market in an emerging part of the world that holds the potential for considerable growth. Knowing that, should investors buy a larger and more mature company in Amazon, or would investors be better off taking a chance on Sea Limited?Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
