09.04.2024 15:53:00

Best Stock to Buy Right Now: Amazon vs. Walmart

Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) and Walmart (NYSE: WMT) are the two biggest U.S. companies by sales. They have a lot in common, and a lot that sets them apart. They've both split their shares over the past few years, with Walmart's latest split taking place just last month, and their stocks are both on the rise. So which one is the better buy today? Let's see.Amazon ranks right behind Walmart as the second-largest U.S. company with $575 billion of net sales in 2023. However, its e-commerce business is way ahead of Walmart's, with 37.6% of all U.S. e-commerce sales vs. Walmart's distant second place with 6.4%. Since e-commerce is increasing as a percentage of retail sales, that's helping Amazon catch up to Walmart's overall lead in retail sales.But Amazon's business is a lot more than e-commerce. E-commerce sales, including Amazon's online stores sales and third-party sales, together accounted for 67% of Amazon's total fourth-quarter revenue, and they're growing faster than Walmart's sales. But Amazon also operates Amazon Web Services (AWS), its cloud computing business, which accounted for 14% of total sales in the quarter. It's many smaller segments each represent high-growth opportunities.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Amazonmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Amazonmehr Analysen

08.04.24 Amazon Outperform RBC Capital Markets
04.04.24 Amazon Buy Jefferies & Company Inc.
02.04.24 Amazon Buy Jefferies & Company Inc.
28.03.24 Amazon Buy Jefferies & Company Inc.
26.03.24 Amazon Outperform Bernstein Research
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Amazon 170,96 0,46% Amazon
NOW Inc When Issued 14,00 0,00% NOW Inc When Issued
Walmart 55,07 0,11% Walmart
Wal-Mart Stores Inc Cert.Deposito Arg.Repr. 0.3333 Shs 3 436,50 -1,18% Wal-Mart Stores Inc Cert.Deposito Arg.Repr. 0.3333 Shs

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Vor US-Verbraucherpreisen: ATX gibt zum Start nach -- DAX eröffnet kaum verändert -- Asiatische Börsen uneins
Der heimische Aktienmarkt startet zur Wochenmitte tiefer, während der deutsche Leitindex zur Eröffnung kaum voran kommt. Am Mittwoch zeigen sich die asiatischen Indizes mit gemischten Vorzeichen.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen