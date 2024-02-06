|
06.02.2024 10:40:00
Best Stock to Buy Right Now: Apple vs. Amazon
Earnings season has arrived, providing fresh batches of figures to consider when expanding your portfolio.Two of the major companies releasing results last week were Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) and Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN). Both have built immense brand loyalty with consumers and boast powerful positions in retail. Apple has almost unrivaled supremacy in consumer tech products. Amazon has similar dominance in e-commerce and the cloud market.Since 2019, Apple has soared by 349% and Amazon by 96%. While past growth is no guarantee of what's to come, these companies have solid long-term outlooks as they continue to expand in their respective industries. Meanwhile, Apple and Amazon both beat Wall Street forecasts for earnings per share and revenue in their most recent quarters. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
