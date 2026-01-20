NOW Aktie
WKN DE: A113R6 / ISIN: US67011P1003
20.01.2026 10:15:00
Best Stock to Buy Right Now: Apple vs. Amazon
When it comes to the most dominant businesses on the planet, Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) gets a lot of praise. It's second to none in consumer hardware and software design, with products and services that people all over the world love.Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) deserves some attention as well. It commands significant market share in the e-commerce industry. And it has innovated in other areas in remarkable fashion to get to leading positions.Apple shares have soared 942% over the trailing 10-year period (as of Jan. 15), while Amazon's shares are up 706% in the past decade. Between these two "Magnificent Seven" stocks, which is the best to buy right now?Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
