|
03.09.2024 11:20:00
Best Stock to Buy Right Now: Carnival Corporation vs. Norwegian Cruise Line
Anytime a stock is down due to circumstances largely outside of a company's control, like a global pandemic, it's worth examining whether it could be a possible bounce-back candidate. Cruise stocks were among the hardest hit, with voyages coming to a standstill and companies taking on significant debt to stay afloat.Now that business is back to normal, let's check in with two prominent industry players, Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE: CCL) and Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE: NCLH), which are down roughly 60% from pre-pandemic highs, to see which stock has the better chance for a turnaround.Before examining each company's revenue and net income, it's worth noting that Carnival is a much larger cruise operator than Norwegian, with a market capitalization of $21.7 billion compared to Norwegian's $7.9 billion.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool

