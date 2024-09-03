03.09.2024 11:20:00

Best Stock to Buy Right Now: Carnival Corporation vs. Norwegian Cruise Line

Anytime a stock is down due to circumstances largely outside of a company's control, like a global pandemic, it's worth examining whether it could be a possible bounce-back candidate. Cruise stocks were among the hardest hit, with voyages coming to a standstill and companies taking on significant debt to stay afloat.Now that business is back to normal, let's check in with two prominent industry players, Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE: CCL) and Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE: NCLH), which are down roughly 60% from pre-pandemic highs, to see which stock has the better chance for a turnaround.Before examining each company's revenue and net income, it's worth noting that Carnival is a much larger cruise operator than Norwegian, with a market capitalization of $21.7 billion compared to Norwegian's $7.9 billion.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu LINE Corpmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu LINE Corpmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Carnival plc 13,48 -1,17% Carnival plc
Carnival PLCShs American Deposit.Receipt Repr. 1 sh 13,50 -12,34% Carnival PLCShs American Deposit.Receipt Repr. 1 sh
Norwegian Cruise Line Ltd 15,92 -1,69% Norwegian Cruise Line Ltd
NOW Inc When Issued 11,20 -12,50% NOW Inc When Issued

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX und DAX vorbörslich im Minus -- Börsen in Fernost mehrheitlich tiefer
Der heimische und deutsche Aktienmarkt dürften zum Handelsstart am Mittwoch Verluste verbuchen. An den Börsenplätzen in Fernost geht es zur Wochenmitte nach unten.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  - Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen