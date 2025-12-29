Carnival Aktie
WKN: 120071 / ISIN: GB0031215220
|
29.12.2025 12:45:00
Best Stock to Buy Right Now: Carnival vs. Viking
On a planet whose surface consists mostly of water, it's not a surprise to see different companies cashing in on transporting guests across the many oceans, seas, and rivers. Carnival Corp. (NYSE: CUK) (NYSE: CCL) is the country's largest cruise line by fleet capacity and revenue. Viking Holdings (NYSE: VIK) is the leading provider of river expeditions.The product may seem the same in theory. Carnival and Viking passengers board a boat, only to spend days if not weeks on a water journey with stops along the way. However, in terms of fundamentals, target audience, and even stock charts, they're far from being the same.Set aside any bucket list sailings you might have in mind. As an investor, which stock is the best choice right now. Carnival? Viking? Let's hop aboard and see which of these passing ships is the better stock for you.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!