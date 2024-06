Best Stock to Buy Right Now: Cava vs. Dutch Bros

Cava Group (NYSE: CAVA) and Dutch Bros (NYSE: BROS) are both fairly recent initial public offerings (IPOs) that have captured market attention. They have a lot in common, and both are reporting strong performance. But which one is the better buy today?Cava operates a chain of restaurants offering healthy, Mediterranean fast-casual fare. It's popular so far, and it's been compared to mega-chain Chipotle Mexican Grill. Considering the outstanding success of Chipotle, Cava looks like it could be a great stock candidate that is just getting started.It's only been on the market for about one year, and in the four quarters it's reported, it has demonstrated growth and increasing profits. Revenue increased 30% in the 2024 first quarter to $256 million. Comparable sales rose 2.3%, which is a sharp slowdown.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel