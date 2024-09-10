|
10.09.2024 02:07:00
Best Stock to Buy Right Now: Coca-Cola vs. PepsiCo
While still generating positive returns for investors, longtime competitors Coca-Cola (NYSE: KO) and PepsiCo (NASDAQ: PEP) have underperformed the market benchmark S&P 500 over the past five and 10 years. Both beverage giants have faced slowing demand for their core products, leading to acquisitions in an effort to diversify. Given those two factors, it's a prime opportunity to check in on these two bellwether stocks to see which one stands out as a potential candidate to generate outsized returns moving forward.While Coca-Cola and PepsiCo are rooted in their namesake beverages, the companies' worldwide distribution network has allowed them to expand their offerings and grow by acquisition.Over the last decade, Coca-Cola's notable acquisitions include the sparkling water brand Topo Chico for $220 million, the coffee company Costa for $4.9 billion, and the sports and hydration beverage company BodyArmor for $5.6 billion. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Coca-Cola Co.mehr Nachrichten
|
10.09.24
|Dow Jones 30 Industrial-Wert Coca-Cola-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein Coca-Cola-Investment von vor 5 Jahren abgeworfen (finanzen.at)
|
05.09.24
|Börse New York: Dow Jones präsentiert sich zum Ende des Donnerstagshandels leichter (finanzen.at)
|
05.09.24
|NYSE-Handel Dow Jones in der Verlustzone (finanzen.at)
|
04.09.24
|Zurückhaltung in New York: Dow Jones präsentiert sich am Nachmittag schwächer (finanzen.at)
|
03.09.24
|Minuszeichen in New York: Dow Jones notiert nachmittags im Minus (finanzen.at)
|
03.09.24
|Dow Jones 30 Industrial-Wert Coca-Cola-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein Coca-Cola-Investment von vor 3 Jahren eingefahren (finanzen.at)
|
29.08.24
|Freundlicher Handel: So entwickelt sich der Dow Jones nachmittags (finanzen.at)
|
29.08.24
|NYSE-Handel: So performt der Dow Jones am Mittag (finanzen.at)
Analysen zu Coca-Cola Co.mehr Analysen
|02.08.24
|Coca-Cola Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|24.07.24
|Coca-Cola Halten
|DZ BANK
|24.07.24
|Coca-Cola Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|24.07.24
|Coca-Cola Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|23.07.24
|Coca-Cola Buy
|UBS AG
|02.08.24
|Coca-Cola Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|24.07.24
|Coca-Cola Halten
|DZ BANK
|24.07.24
|Coca-Cola Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|24.07.24
|Coca-Cola Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|23.07.24
|Coca-Cola Buy
|UBS AG
|02.08.24
|Coca-Cola Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|24.07.24
|Coca-Cola Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|24.07.24
|Coca-Cola Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|23.07.24
|Coca-Cola Buy
|UBS AG
|23.07.24
|Coca-Cola Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|24.07.24
|Coca-Cola Halten
|DZ BANK
|31.05.24
|Coca-Cola Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|07.05.24
|Coca-Cola Halten
|DZ BANK
|25.04.23
|Coca-Cola Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|24.04.23
|Coca-Cola Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Coca-Cola Co Cert.Deposito Arg.Repr. 0.20 Shs
|17 750,00
|-0,56%
|Coca-Cola Co.
|64,60
|0,22%
|NOW Inc When Issued
|10,50
|0,00%
|PepsiCo Inc Cert.Deposito Arg.Repr. 0.5 Shs
|12 250,00
|-0,61%
|PepsiCo Inc.
|159,98
|0,31%