Best Stock to Buy Right Now: Costco vs. Amazon

The global retail market generated $27 trillion in 2022 and is projected to hit $30 trillion this year, according to data from Statista. The industry is vast, including everything from grocery to consumer electronics, e-commerce, and more. As a result, it's not a bad idea to make a long-term investment in the space and benefit from its gradual development.While it might be tempting to invest in the industry through a market leader like Walmart, it's worth looking at companies with more international reach to potentially profit from the market's global footprint.Costco (NASDAQ: COST) and Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) are attractive options. Both have operations in more than a dozen countries and are continuing to expand. Costco's unique wholesale business model has successfully traversed dozens of cultures and regions, winning over consumers with its low prices and subscription-based model.