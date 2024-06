Best Stock to Buy Right Now: Dutch Bros vs. Starbucks

We're five months into 2024, and even businesses in the same industry have had wildly different performances for their investors. Shares of Dutch Bros (NYSE: BROS) have jumped 12% so far this year, while Starbucks (NASDAQ: SBUX) stock has tanked 16%. There's a clear contrast in investor sentiment regarding these two companies. Between these two coffee stocks, which is the better one to buy right now?Dutch Bros has found success by primarily focusing on a drive-thru model that boosts customer accessibility and convenience. Management touts a fun-loving atmosphere that focuses on quality, speed, and service.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel