24.08.2024 13:09:00
Best Stock to Buy Right Now: Lululemon vs. Nike
Nike (NYSE: NKE) is the undisputed leader when it comes to sports apparel and footwear. But its share price, which has climbed a disappointing 2% in the past five years (as of Aug. 20), resembles anything but peak performance.The Oregon-based company's struggles have opened the door for a business like Lululemon (NASDAQ: LULU) to rapidly rise up the ranks in the industry. But the athleisure pioneer has seen its shares tank an alarming 50% just this year.Which of these beaten-down consumer-discretionary stocks should you buy right now?Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
