Best Stock to Buy Right Now: Nike vs. Coca-Cola

They don't operate in the same industry, but there are several ways in which Nike (NYSE: NKE) and Coca-Cola (NYSE: KO) would land on an investor's radar as potential stock buys. They are among the biggest marketing giants on the planet, for one, and boast global businesses with extremely valuable brands. And both underperformed the Dow Jones Industrial Average in 2023, making them good candidates for investors who are seeking value.But which is the better addition to your portfolio right now? Let's dive right in.These aren't boom times for either the beverage industry or the footwear market, and that fact helps explain why Wall Street has left both stocks out of the latest bull market rally. Coke shares are flat in the past year and Nike is down 16% even as the S&P 500 has jumped 27%.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel