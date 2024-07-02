Einfach und sicher Bitcoin kaufen: Mit dem Code "FINANZEN" sparen Sie 21% der Gebühren auf die ersten 6 Monate bei Coinfinity. Jetzt loslegen -w-
02.07.2024 14:19:00

Best Stock to Buy Right Now: Nike vs. Coca-Cola

Nike (NYSE: NKE) and Coca-Cola (NYSE: KO) are two of the most iconic brands in America. Nike is the world's largest supplier of athletic footwear and apparel, while Coca-Cola is one of the biggest beverage companies.But over the past three years, Nike's stock declined by more than 50% while Coca-Cola's shares advanced nearly 20%. Let's see why the soda titan outperformed the footwear maker -- and whether it's still the better stock to buy right now.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool

