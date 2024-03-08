|
08.03.2024 14:45:00
Best Stock to Buy Right Now: Target vs. Chewy
Target (NYSE: TGT) and Chewy (NYSE: CHWY) represent two very different ways to invest in the retail sector. Target is one of the largest superstore retailers in America, and about 75% of the U.S. population lives within 10 miles of one of its 1,956 stores. Chewy is an e-tailer that exclusively sells food, drugs, and other products for pets.Over the past 12 months, Target's stock rose by less than 2% as Chewy's stock plunged 57%. Let's see why the brick-and-mortar giant outperformed the pet-oriented e-tailer by such a wide margin -- and if it's still the better stock to buy right now.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
