Coca-Cola Aktie

Coca-Cola für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 850663 / ISIN: US1912161007

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
17.01.2026 16:09:00

Best Stock to Buy Right Now: Uber vs. Coca-Cola

Uber (NYSE: UBER) is one of the most innovative businesses of this century. It created an entirely new category of on-demand ride-hailing and anytime delivery services. And it has quickly ascended to become a sizable company that carries a market cap of $177 billion, after shares soared 35% in 2025.Coca-Cola (NYSE: KO) isn't nearly as exciting. But its long history is noteworthy, as the company has been around for well over a century. This is one of the most recognizable brands on the face of the planet. Its shares produced a total return, including dividends, of 16% in 2025.Each stock has its investment merits. Which of these consumer-facing businesses is the best one to buy right now? Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Coca-Cola Co.

mehr Nachrichten