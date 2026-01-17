Coca-Cola Aktie
WKN: 850663 / ISIN: US1912161007
|
17.01.2026 16:09:00
Best Stock to Buy Right Now: Uber vs. Coca-Cola
Uber (NYSE: UBER) is one of the most innovative businesses of this century. It created an entirely new category of on-demand ride-hailing and anytime delivery services. And it has quickly ascended to become a sizable company that carries a market cap of $177 billion, after shares soared 35% in 2025.Coca-Cola (NYSE: KO) isn't nearly as exciting. But its long history is noteworthy, as the company has been around for well over a century. This is one of the most recognizable brands on the face of the planet. Its shares produced a total return, including dividends, of 16% in 2025.Each stock has its investment merits. Which of these consumer-facing businesses is the best one to buy right now? Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
