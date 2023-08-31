|
Best Stocks to Buy Now: Is CrowdStrike Stock a Buy After Earnings? CRWD Stock Analysis
CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD) achieved generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) profitability for the second sequential quarter and delivered record results. Falcon, CrowdStrike's endpoint cybersecurity platform, leverages artificial intelligence (AI) and has grown from a single module in 2011 to 23 modules today.In the video below, Motley Fool contributor and 25-year stock market veteran Eric Cuka breaks down CrowdStrike stock and provides earnings highlights, fundamental analysis, price targets, predictions, technical analysis, commentary, and more.*Stock prices used were the evening prices of Aug. 30, 2023. The video was published on Aug. 30, 2023.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
