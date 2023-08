Best Stocks to Buy Now: Is SoFi Stock a Buy Now, a Sell, or a Hold?

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ: SOFI) reported a beat on top and bottom lines and raised guidance this morning. What happened to SoFi stock, and is this rocket-fueled rally justified? The video below breaks it down and provides earnings, analysis, valuation metrics, and commentary. Don't forget to subscribe to the channel for future updates!*Stock prices used were the morning prices of July 31, 2023. The video was published on July 31, 2023.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel