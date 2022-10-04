|
04.10.2022 22:24:06
Best Time to Buy Cryptocurrency
Cryptocurrency is a volatile asset class that experiences a lot of ups and downs. People often get the idea that they should try to time their investments by purchasing within specific windows to get the best possible price. However, because cryptocurrency is traded 24 hours a day by investors around the world, timing a cryptocurrency buy is never cut and dried.If you want to invest in crypto, your best bet is to practice dollar-cost averaging, or buying a little bit at a time over an extended period. Even if you invest at intervals that turn out to be not all that low, you will catch others that are very low, and things may average out.There are ebbs and flows to the crypto market that vary wildly depending on the specific cryptocurrency you're buying. Tokens may trade with yet another pattern. For someone intent on timing a crypto purchase, it will pay to really analyze the history of specific investment types.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Time Inc When Issuedmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Time Inc When Issuedmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Börse aktuell - Live TickerGewinnmitnahmen nach starkem Wochenauftakt: ATX und DAX schließen niedriger -- Asiens Börsen letztlich in Grün
Der heimische Markt schloss am Mittwoch tiefer. Das deutsche Börsenbarometer musste zur Wochenmitte ebenfalls Abschläge hinnehmen. Die US-Börsen vermelden Verluste. An den Märkten in Fernost wurden am Mittwoch Gewinne verzeichnet.