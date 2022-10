Best Time to Buy Cryptocurrency

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Cryptocurrency is a volatile asset class that experiences a lot of ups and downs. People often get the idea that they should try to time their investments by purchasing within specific windows to get the best possible price. However, because cryptocurrency is traded 24 hours a day by investors around the world, timing a cryptocurrency buy is never cut and dried.If you want to invest in crypto, your best bet is to practice dollar -cost averaging, or buying a little bit at a time over an extended period. Even if you invest at intervals that turn out to be not all that low, you will catch others that are very low, and things may average out.There are ebbs and flows to the crypto market that vary wildly depending on the specific cryptocurrency you're buying. Tokens may trade with yet another pattern. For someone intent on timing a crypto purchase, it will pay to really analyze the history of specific investment types.Continue reading