|
02.12.2022 11:45:00
Best Video Game Stock for 2023: Electronic Arts vs Take-Two Interactive
A huge potential opportunity lies ahead for video game companies. This sector has emerged as one of the largest entertainment markets, estimated to be worth around $200 billion annually, and it's expected to grow at a high-single-digit rate over the long term. The growth of mobile gaming is expected to contribute significantly to that growth, especially as 5G connection speeds make playing the most graphically demanding games more immersive and enjoyable.There is a lot up for grabs for Electronic Arts (NASDAQ: EA) and Take-Two Interactive (NASDAQ: TTWO). These companies make some of the most popular titles. But the better stock to buy boils down to each investor's risk tolerance.If you're looking for the safest stock between these two gaming giants to ride out the bear market while still maintaining exposure to long-term growth in the industry, you might want to consider Electronic Arts. Here's why.Continue reading
