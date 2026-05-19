Apple Aktie
WKN: 865985 / ISIN: US0378331005
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19.05.2026 12:10:00
Best Warren Buffett Stock to Buy Right Now: Apple vs Coca-Cola
For decades, investors have turned to Warren Buffett for investing inspiration, and this is for one clear reason. He helped deliver years of market-beating returns at the helm of Berkshire Hathaway. Buffett no longer leads the investment decisions at the holding company since he turned the chief executive officer position over to Greg Abel at the start of 2026.But Buffett remains chairman of Berkshire Hathaway and says he makes himself available to help out if needed. Meanwhile, Abel has emphasized his desire to maintain the same investing principles that have ruled at the company over time. So it's no surprise that Abel, in the first quarter of this year, maintained positions in two of Buffett's favorite stocks: Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) and Coca-Cola (NYSE: KO).Which of these Buffett stocks makes the best buy right now? Let's find out.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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