|
28.01.2022 21:36:00
Best Wholesale Delta 8 and HHC: Boston Hemp Inc.
BOSTON, Jan. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- With the legalization of hemp, an abundance of extracted cannabinoids have been sweeping across the country and filling retail shelves throughout America.
Boston Hemp Inc is the largest wholesale distributor of hemp derived Delta 8 THC and HHC (hexahydrocannabinol). Both compounds are psychoactive cannabinoids that customers are using for an array of ailments. Although the FDA has not approved either of these hemp products, their popularity has grown tremendously. Companies like Boston Hemp are retailing their merchandise in over 15,000 stores, ranging from smoke shops and dispensaries all the way to convenience stores and gas stations. All the products Boston Hemp offers are 100% insured and sold with certificates of analysis, giving both retailers and customers peace of mind. "With new cannabinoids being researched and extracted constantly, we are finding more and more amazing parts of the plant capable of helping people in numerous ways," says Greg Stearns, CMO and co-owner at Boston Hemp. "Every product goes through a stringent testing process by certified third party labs before being placed in stores," he added. This is comforting to hear, as the hemp and supplement industry can often be self-regulated. Delta 8 THC and HHC are now making up most wholesale transactions within the industry. Hemp has been known for its versatility for centuries and is still evolving as new cannabinoids like Delta-8 and HHC are being discovered regularly.
You can find the entire lineup of HHC, Delta 8, and CBD products from Boston Hemp on their website. Wholesale and distribution inquiries can also be submitted on the site as well.
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/best-wholesale-delta-8-and-hhc-boston-hemp-inc-301470935.html
SOURCE Boston Hemp Inc.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUS-Indizes beenden Handel weit im Plus -- ATX verabschiedet sich schwächer ins Wochenende -- DAX schließt tief im Minus -- Märkte in Fernost letztlich uneins
Der heimische Aktienmarkt wies am letzten Handelstag der Woche leichtere Notierungen aus, während der deutsche Leitindex klar nachgab. Die US-Börsen begaben sich vor dem Wochenende auf Zickzack-Kurs, der jedoch letztlich in die Gewinnzone führte. Am Freitag tendierten die asiatischen Börsen in verschiedene Richtungen.