BETA Tech Loss Narrows In Q3, Lifts FY26 Revenue Estimates

(RTTNews) - BETA Technologies, Inc. (BETA) Tuesday reported narrower loss for the third quarter, on improved revenue and margin from the same period last year. The results were impacted by significantly higher loss from operations and operating expenses. The aerospace and defense company also raised its fiscal 2026 revenue guidance.

Net loss for the third quarter was $119.129 million, compared to the previous year quarter's net loss of $437.214 million.

On a per share basis, loss for the quarter was $0.51, as against a loss of $9.83 in the year-ago quarter.

Adjusted EBITDA loss for the quarter was $97.449 million, wider than the previous year.

Gross margin was $12.739 million, higher than the year-ago figure of $6.177 million.

Operating expenses for the quarter rose to $140.543 million from $86.751 million.

Quarterly revenue was $17.672 million, representing 98% year-over-year growth and exceeding the Company's guidance range. The revenue achieved during third quarter of 2025 was $8.918 million.

Kyle Clark, founder and chief executive officer, stated that the third quarter was the highest revenue-fetching quarter since inception, and the company was exceeding the targets it set in the beginning of 2026.

Looking ahead to the full year 2026, BETA increased its revenue guidance to be in the range of $52 million - $57 million, up from $42 million - $50 million.

The company maintains its fiscal 2026 adjusted EBITDA outlook of ($400) million - (445) million.

BETA shares were trading in the early market hours on Tuesday at $22.70, up $2.31 or 11.38 percent.

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