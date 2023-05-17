BetaNXT Launches Enhanced Client Communications Solutions for Financial Services Firms

Investor Communications Technology Improves the Advisor and Investor Experience

NEW YORK, May 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BetaNXT, a provider of wealth management infrastructure software with real-time data capabilities and an enhanced advisor experience, announced today at the SIFMA Operations Conference and Exhibition in Orlando the rollout of an enhanced Client Communications Solutions to help financial services firms digitally transform their client engagement experience through the creation, generation, delivery, and management of client communications—including statements, trade confirmations, client letters, as well as tax reports. These new solutions are delivered through the Mediant platform, marking the first product launch for the Mediant business line since it was acquired by BetaNXT in March 2023.

"We know our clients want better solutions as part of their digital transformation," said Arthur Rosenzweig, President, Mediant. "Our sophisticated technology platform provides an integrated suite of solutions, which enables brokers and other financial services companies to transform their investor/advisor experience across all channels."

Built on modern, scalable technology, BetaNXT's innovative Client Communications Solutions address today's challenges for financial services firms. These include achieving operational efficiency and cost reduction while embracing digital transformation to support enhanced, multi-channel client experiences that deliver relevant, highly personalized content. The solution suite is designed to drive increased electronic consent and delivery for critical documents, and more importantly to improve engagement.

"Investors are expecting increasingly personalized financial services solutions where they can manage all their finances in one place, on devices that are convenient to them, and as a technology company, BetaNXT is consistently looking to build and update innovative solutions to meet the needs of brokers, advisors, and investors," said BetaNXT Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Stephen C. Daffron.

To learn more about BetaNXT's Client Communications Solutions, delivered through the Mediant platform, please visit www.mediant.com.

About BetaNXT

BetaNXT powers the future of connected wealth management infrastructure software, leveraging real-time data capabilities to enhance the wealth advisor experience. Combining industry expertise with the power of our proven Beta, Maxit and Mediant businesses, we are focused on solving our customers most demanding integration challenges with flexible, efficient, connected solutions that anticipate their changing needs. Our comprehensive approach reduces enterprise cost, streamlines operations processes, increases advisor productivity, and enhances the investor experience. Together with BetaNXT, wealth management firms are transforming their platforms into differentiating assets that enable enterprise scale and stimulate commercial growth. For more information visit www.betanxt.com .

