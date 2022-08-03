Beter Bed and sleep guru Matthew Walker team up to help Dutch and Belgians sleep better

Bedroom specialist Beter Bed is proud to announce that neuroscientist and sleep expert Matthew Walker will be speaking on its event to raise awareness of the importance of good and sufficient sleep. Along with healthy eating and sufficient exercise, a good night’s sleep is one of the most important conditions for staying healthy as you get older. Research by Beter Bed shows that although a large part of Dutch people recognise the importance of a good night’s sleep, they hardly ever act on this.

As part of its mission ‘Sleep better, live better’, Beter Bed has been focusing on improving people’s sleep for years now. The bedroom specialist teams up with various experts to provide in-depth information on sleep related topics. At the invitation of Beter Bed in cooperation with box spring brand Velda, Matthew Walker is coming to the Netherlands to share his knowledge and inspiration with interested Dutch and Belgian parties. At a major event organised by Beter Bed in September this year, Walker will answer questions such as: why is sleep so important? How does sleep impact your brain health and risk of Alzheimer’s disease? How does a lack of sleep impact your heart health, and also your immune health, including risk of cancer? Walker will give practical tips to help you put better sleep into practice right away. In addition to Walker’s presentation, during which he will share his inspiring insights, attendees will be able to follow sessions offering tips on how to improve their sleep, including breathing techniques or a mindful walk, for example.

About Matthew Walker

Matthew Walker, a British scientist, earned his PhD in neuroscience from the Medical Research Council in the UK, and subsequently became a Professor of Psychiatry at Harvard Medical School. He is currently Professor of Neuroscience and Psychology at the University of California, Berkeley, and director of the Center for Human Sleep Science. Matt’s research focuses on the effect of sleep on human health and disease, brain, and body. Walker has published more than 100 scientific research studies and has received numerous funding awards from the National Science Foundation and the National Institutes of Health, and is a Kavli Fellow of the National Academy of Sciences. He was recently awarded the Carl Sagan Prize for Science Popularization. Matt has given a main-stage TED Talk that has been viewed over 14 million times, has also created several TED Miniseries on sleep, a Master Class series on sleep, and is author of the New York Times bestseller, Why We Sleep. Matt is also host of the 5-star-rated, The Matt Walker Podcast .

Livestream

Beter Bed is keen to help everyone in the Netherlands and Belgium sleep better. It is therefore important that not just the invited guests get the chance to experience Matthew Walker’s insights and inspiration. The sleep expert’s presentation on 1 September will therefore be broadcast via a live stream, available exclusively to a limited number of participants. If you want to find out all there is to know about sleeping better, sign up now at beterbed.nl/matthew-walker .

About Beter Bed Holding

Beter Bed Holding (BBH) is the Netherlands’ leading sleep specialist in retail, wholesale and B2B.



Our mission is simple. We believe that the better we sleep, the happier, healthier and more productive we are. And we won’t rest until everyone gets the high-quality sleep they deserve.



Listed on Euronext Amsterdam, BBH operates the successful retail brands Beter Bed, Beddenreus, the new subscription brand Leazzzy and the digital organisation LUNEXT. In addition, through its subsidiary DBC International, BBH has a wholesale business in branded products in the bedroom furnishings sector, which includes the well-known international brand M line.

With 4 distribution centres, a fleet of 80 vehicles, 134 stores, a fast-growing online presence, and a wholesale company our team of over 1,000 dedicated employees generated € 214.2 million revenue in 2021.

Providing expert sleep advice is at the very heart of our strategy, and thanks to our revolutionary ‘Beter Slapen ID’ tool, our sleep consultants help customers to get the perfect night’s sleep. BBH is proud that M line is the official sleep supplier of AFC Ajax, TeamNL, Jumbo-Visma, NOC*NSF and the KNVB.

