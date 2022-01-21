Beter Bed Holding continued sales growth in Q4 2021 leading to increase in FY 2021 sales

Highlights

Outperformance continues despite COVID-19 challenges and related limitations in store openings

Q4 sales amount to € 60.6 million (+6.3%) with improvements across all businesses, resulting in € 214.2 million (+3.3%) for the full year

Online sales for the full year up 55.9%, leading to an overall channel share of 23.4% for the full year

Continued growth in order intake in Benelux (+0.2% like-for-like) and New Business (+11.6% like-for-like) in Q4

Order intake growth leads to a record level order book of € 25.3 million (up 10.1% vs. 31 December 2020)

John Kruijssen, CEO of Beter Bed Holding, comments:

"We continued to deliver strong results both on- and offline in Q4 2021, despite the ongoing challenges of the COVID-19 (lockdown) constraints. Beter Bed Holding (BBH) and its employees remained resilient in dynamic times. Our strategic initiatives clearly resonate well in the market. We opened the Beter Bed Experience store and launched Leazzzy, Beter Bed’s sleep subscription, which are already paying off. We continued to invest in digital capabilities and supply chain initiatives. The aim is to improve product and service offering and support a better omni-channel customer experience resulting in a higher NPS. The newly installed data analytics team will enable us to capitalise on customer driven insights and value generation. In 2022, we will continue our strategic journey to improve sleep quality of our customers through the introduction of data-driven sleep innovations, sustainable product ranges and the rollout of successfully piloted in-store initiatives such as technology driven independent sleep advice.”

