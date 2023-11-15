Beter Bed Holding N.V. Extraordinary General Meeting adopts all resolutions in relation to the recommended Offer by Torqx

This is a press release by Beter Bed Holding N.V. ("Beter Bed Holding" or the "Company"). This press release is issued in connection with the recommended public offer by 959 B.V. (the "Offeror"), a company controlled by Torqx Capital Partners B.V. ("Torqx"), for all the issued and outstanding shares in the capital of the Company (the "Offer"). This press release does not constitute an offer, or any solicitation of any offer, to buy or subscribe for any securities in Beter Bed Holding. Any offer has been made only by means of the offer memorandum dated 4 October 2023 ("Offer Memorandum") approved by the Dutch Authority for the Financial Markets (Autoriteit Financiële Markten). This press release is not for release, publication or distribution, in whole or in part, in or into, directly or indirectly, in any jurisdiction in which such release, publication or distribution would be unlawful, including the United States. Capitalised terms not defined in this press release will have the meaning as set forth in the Offer Memorandum.

Uden, the Netherlands, 15 November 2023, today, Beter Bed Holding held an extraordinary general meeting of shareholders in relation to the Offer by Torqx Capital Partners (the "EGM"). At the EGM, 62.15% of the total issued share capital of Beter Bed Holding was represented.

The EGM has adopted all resolutions in relation to the offer, including the approval of the post-closing restructuring measures, the appointment of Mr H.J. Geerts, Ms K.Y.M. de Kruiff and Mr A.L.J. Spek to the Supervisory Board and the grant of full and final discharge to two of the current Supervisory Board members, Mr B.E. Karis and Mrs M.C. Schipperheijn.

The resolutions are subject to the conditions precedent as mentioned in the agenda for the EGM and will take effect from the time specified therein.

The voting results of the EGM will be published on the Company's website: www.beterbedholding.com . Draft minutes of the EGM will be published no later than three months from the date of this press release.

The offer period expires on 29 November 2023 at 17:40 hours CET (unless extended). Shareholders wishing to tender their Shares should contact their financial intermediary to obtain information about the deadline by which such Shareholder must send instructions to the financial intermediary to accept the Offer, as such deadline may be set at an earlier time than 29 November 2023 at 17:40 hours CET. More information about the offer and how to tender shares can be found on www.beterbedholding.com/public-offer.

About Beter Bed Holding

Beter Bed Holding is the Netherlands’ leading sleep specialist in retail, wholesale and B2B. Our mission is simple. We believe that the better we sleep, the happier, healthier and more productive we are. And we won’t rest until everyone gets the high-quality sleep they deserve.

Beter Bed Holding operates the successful retail brands Beter Bed, Beddenreus, the new subscription brand Leazzzy and the digital organisation LUNEXT. In addition, through its subsidiary DBC International, BBH has a wholesale business in branded products in the bedroom furnishings sector, which includes the well-known international brands M line and Simmons.

With 4 distribution centres, a fleet of 80 vehicles, 131 stores, a fast-growing online presence, and a wholesale company our team of over 1,000 dedicated employees generated € 229.4 million revenue in 2022.

Providing expert sleep advice is at the very heart of our strategy, and thanks to our revolutionary ‘Beter Slapen ID’ tool, our sleep consultants help customers to get the perfect night’s sleep. BBH is proud that M line is the official sleep supplier of AFC Ajax, TeamNL, Jumbo-Visma, NOC*NSF and the KNVB.

