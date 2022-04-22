|
22.04.2022 07:00:00
Beter Bed Holding shows strong sales performance in Q1 2022
Highlights first quarter
- Sales increased by 38.6% compared with Q1 2021 to € 60.5 million with strong performance across all businesses.
- Like-for-like order intake increased by 40.5% over the first quarter mainly driven by mandatory store closures.
- Online sales amounted to a 21.0% channel share.
- Order book increased to € 19.5 million per end Q1 2022, up 11.3% versus Q1 last year.
- Performance well above pre-COVID levels with sales CAGR of 9.7% and order intake CAGR of 8.5% compared with Q1 2020.
- Implementation of strategic plan in full swing with the rollout of Beter Slapen ID and implementation of the B Bright box spring collection.
John Kruijssen, CEO, comments:
"We had a strong start to 2022. Our sales increased by almost 40% compared with the same quarter of last year, and we saw a compound annual growth rate of almost 10% compared with the pre-COVID levels. At the same time, we invested in further improvements to our online proposition and already have a solid channel share of 21%.
We have been able to mitigate the supply chain imbalances and price increases, ensuring a consistent value-for-money proposition, which is highly valued by our customers. Our strategy is bearing fruit, with the introduction of many new and innovative products. We have started the rollout of Beter Slapen ID, following extensive testing in the pilot stores. Beter Bed Holding is actively investing in product innovation and in its operations in order to reduce the impact on the environment. We will continue to invest in new propositions, our digital capabilities and the look & feel of our existing stores and are confident we are well underway to deliver upon our growth targets for 2025.”
For the complete version of the press release please click on the link under attachment(s).
Press photos can be downloaded here.
Attachment
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Beter Bed Holding NVShsmehr Nachrichten
|
22.04.22
|Beter Bed Holding NV : Beter Bed Holding shows strong sales performance in Q1 2022 (Investegate)
|
30.03.22
|Beter Bed Holding NV : Beter Bed introduces data-driven sleep advice with Beter Slapen ID (Investegate)
|
30.03.22
|Beter Bed Holding NV : Beter Bed Holding announces AGM and provides update on current developments – good start to the year 2022 (Investegate)
|
11.03.22
|Beter Bed Holding NV : Beter Bed Holding shows strong 2021 results and resumes dividend payout (Investegate)
|
21.02.22
|Beter Bed Holding NV : Beter Bed Holding speeds up transition to climate-neutral operations (Investegate)
|
03.02.22
|Beter Bed Holding NV : Beter Bed Holding: TeamNL sleeps for the 8th consecutive time on M line mattresses during Olympics in Beijing (Investegate)
|
21.01.22
|Beter Bed Holding NV : Beter Bed Holding continued sales growth in Q4 2021 leading to increase in FY 2021 sales (Investegate)
|
16.12.21
|Beter Bed Holding NV : John Kruijssen reappointed as CEO of Beter Bed Holding N.V. (Investegate)
Analysen zu Beter Bed Holding NVShsmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUkraine-Krieg und Zinssorgen im Blick der Anleger: ATX geht schwächer ins Wochenende -- DAX schließt tief im Minus -- US-Börsen schlussendlich in Rot -- Asiatische Börsen letztlich uneins
Am heimischen Markt ging es am Freitag abwärts. Der deutsche Leitindex stand ebenfalls unter Druck. Die US-Börsen zeigten sich vor dem Wochenende schwächer. Die Börsen Asiens tendierten in verschiedene Richtungen.