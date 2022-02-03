Beter Bed Holding: TeamNL sleeps for the 8th consecutive time on M line mattresses during Olympics in Beijing

A good night's sleep is the basis for top-class performance. That is why M line, Official Supplier of TeamNL ensures that the TeamNL athletes can once again have their own M line mattresses and pillows during the Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games in Beijing. M line mattresses are known for pressure-reducing characteristics, so that muscles can recover optimally during the night.

Since its foundation in 2001, M line has been inextricably linked with top-class sport. It goes without saying that innovation is of paramount importance to the mattress supplier. M line has therefore been supplying NOC*NSF with products and the latest technology and advice on sleep since 2008. The mattress brand is also an Official Sleep Supplier of the Jumbo-Visma cycling team, Ajax and the Royal Netherlands Football Association.

M line sleeping systems are characterised by ultimate pressure-reducing and ventilating characteristics, so that your body finds its ultimate rest and you have more energy for the day. A unique concept, ideally suited to top-class athletes because sleep is the most important recovery activity of the human body. That is why all athletes and coaches in Beijing sleep on M line.

Carl Verheijen, chef de mission of TeamNL at these Winter Games, is pleased with this collaboration: "Athletes work towards this one event for four or sometimes eight years. They want to peak here in Beijing. At NOC*NSF, we do everything we can to support them optimally by ensuring that all preconditions are right. M line's products, knowledge and expertise ensure that we get the best out of rest.”

Pieter-Bas Stehmann, managing director of M line: "Many athletes from the Olympic and Paralympic teams already sleep at home on an M Line mattress. But when it really matters, namely on the pinnacle of world sport, a reliable mattress is essential in order to get the most out of your rest. We are proud of the fact that we are able to support the entire TeamNL and we look forward to what will undoubtedly be a great performance by this team.”

About Beter Bed Holding

Beter Bed Holding (BBH) is the Netherlands’ leading sleep specialist in retail, wholesale and B2B.



Our mission is simple. We believe that the better we sleep, the happier, healthier and more productive we are. And we won’t rest until everyone gets the high-quality sleep they deserve.

Listed on Euronext Amsterdam, BBH operates the successful retail brands Beter Bed, Beddenreus, the new subscription brand Leazzzy and the digital organisation Lunext. In addition, through its subsidiary DBC International, BBH has a wholesale business in branded products in the bedroom furnishings sector, which includes the well-known international brand M line.

With 4 distribution centres, a fleet of 80 vehicles, 134 stores and a fast-growing online presence, our team of over 1,000 dedicated employees served nearly 200,000 customers in 2021, generating over € 200 million in revenue.

Providing expert sleep advice is at the very heart of our strategy, and thanks to our revolutionary ‘Beter Slapen ID’ tool, our sleep consultants help customers to get the perfect night’s sleep. BBH is proud that M line is the official sleep supplier of AFC Ajax, TeamNL, Jumbo-Visma, NOC*NSF and the KNVB.

For more information

Press enquiries: Uneke Dekkers / CFF Communications

T +31 (0)20 575 4010 or M +31 (0)6 50261626

E uneke.dekkers@cffcommunications.nl

For the Pdf version of the press release please click on the link below. Press photos can be downloaded here .

Attachment