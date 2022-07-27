Beth Cheeseman Kearney Named General Counsel and Chief Compliance Officer of IDIQ

—New role continues company strategic growth plans —

TEMECULA, Calif., July 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- IDIQ, an industry leader in identity theft protection and credit report monitoring, has named Beth Cheeseman Kearney to the role of general counsel and chief compliance officer.

Cheeseman Kearney joins IDIQ during a rapid period of growth.

In this new role, Cheeseman Kearney is responsible for managing legal and regulatory risk for IDIQ relating to a wide range of topics such as business relationships, intellectual property, corporate governance, contracts, strategic initiatives and human resources. She is poised to help the company expand its core services, including its flagship IdentityIQ® and MyScoreIQ® brands for identity theft services and credit report monitoring. She also will help lead the company in expanding its newly-acquired Resident-Link brand for rent payment reporting and its Credit & Debt brand for credit coaching and education.

Cheeseman Kearney brings a deep understanding of the identity theft and credit report industries as well as how credit protection impacts the consumer. Her experience with regulatory compliance includes spending six years as senior vice president, associate general counsel, for loanDepot, a consumer-focused, high-growth and regulated fintech company. At loanDepot, Cheeseman Kearney managed litigation matters and worked closely with the Human Resources Department to minimize employment law risks. She also provided guidance as loanDepot grew from 4,000 employees to 12,000 employees, completed strategic acquisitions and went public (NYSE: LDI).

"This is an exciting time to join IDIQ," Cheeseman Kearney said. "I am looking forward to helping the business follow its strategic roadmap for continued success while improving the consumer experience."

Scott Hermann, CEO and co-owner of IDIQ, said Cheeseman Kearney is an excellent addition to the IDIQ leadership team and praised her experience with growing a business in a consumer-focused industry.

"Beth comes to IDIQ with the business experience and compassion we want," Hermann said. "Her deep industry background and business skills will help IDIQ strengthen our company and brands and allow us the opportunity to reach more consumers."

IDIQ is one of the fastest-growing companies in America, earning two consecutive spots on the prestigious Inc. 5000 List that has also featured Microsoft, Patagonia, Intuit and Under Armour as previous list honorees.

About IDIQ:

IDIQ® is recognized as one of the fastest-growing industry leaders in identity theft protection and credit report monitoring. With the flagship IdentityIQ® and MyScoreIQ® brands, the company delivers credit report information, education and protection that benefits consumers and businesses. The company features 100% U.S.-based customer service and support. For more information, visit www.IDIQ.com.

