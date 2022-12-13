BETHLEHEM, PA TO RING IN 2023 WITH 400-POUND CHICK DROP AT PEEPSFEST®

PEEPS® Brand to Announce New Easter 2023 Marshmallow Lineup at Two-Day Festival



BETHLEHEM, Pa., Dec. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Each year, thousands gather to watch the beloved ball drop in New York City, but those looking for the sweetest New Year's Eve celebration head to Bethlehem, PA. Hosted by Just Born Quality Confections, along with ArtsQuest and other generous local community partners, the 14th annual PEEPSFEST® will ring in the new year with a two-day, family-friendly festival featuring a variety of fun activities, its iconic PEEPS® Chick Drop, and a tasty new twist!

Weighing in at 400-pounds and standing tall at four feet, nine inches, the Yellow PEEPS® Chick descends for the countdown to the new year. The PEEPS® Chick Drop will take place on Dec. 30 and 31 at 5:35 p.m. and is the culmination and highlight of the two-day festival dedicated to the fun and excitement of the PEEPS® Brand at the SteelStacks in Bethlehem, PA.

In addition to the larger-than-life Chick Drop, the PEEPS® Brand has a sweet announcement for attendees. For the first time, PEEPSFEST® attendees will get a sneak peep at the PEEPS® Brand's newest Marshmallow varieties for the 2023 Easter season before they hit store shelves. The event, which will usher in Just Born's 100th anniversary, will also feature live music and entertainment, a fun-filled ice-skating rink, a PEEPSONALITY® Family Fun Walk or Run taking place December 30th, PEEPS® sampling and s'mores stations, virtual dioramas, games, and more!

"We are so proud that the PEEPS® Chick Drop has become a beloved New Year's Eve tradition for local families and devoted fans across the country," says Meg Dowd, Corporate Affairs Manager at Just Born Quality Confections. "We look forward to celebrating with our local community each year at PEEPSFEST® and we're excited to provide them with a unique experience this year with the new Easter PEEPS® Marshmallow announcement!"

For more information on PEEPSFEST® and ways to get involved in this annual celebration, visit www.steelstacks.org/peepsfest.

About Just Born Quality Confections:

Just Born Quality Confections is a third-generation family-owned candy manufacturer with its purpose to bring sweetness to people's lives. Just Born is the maker of some of America's most beloved and iconic brands – PEEPS®, MIKE AND IKE®, HOT TAMALES® and GOLDENBERG'S® PEANUT CHEWS®. In 1923, the founder, Sam Born, opened a small candy shop in Brooklyn, New York, where he marketed the freshness of his daily-made candy with a sign that declared, "Just Born." Together with Born's brothers-in-law, Irv and Jack Shaffer, the company thrived and, in 1932, moved its operations to Bethlehem, PA where it has grown to become one of the largest candy companies in the US by giving back to the community, being good environmental stewards and creating a culture where people want to work. For more information, please visit www.justborn.com (and see the breadth of candy and high-quality branded items at www.peepsandcompany.com ) Follow us: facebook.com/JustBornInc , twitter.com/JustBornInc .

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bethlehem-pa-to-ring-in-2023-with-400-pound-chick-drop-at-peepsfest-301701148.html

SOURCE Just Born Quality Confections