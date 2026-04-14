MGM Resorts International Aktie
WKN: 880883 / ISIN: US5529531015
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14.04.2026 13:30:57
BetMGM Reports Revenue Growth In Q1, Trims FY26 Revenue Outlook
(RTTNews) - Tuesday, BetMGM LLC, a sports betting and iGaming operator, jointly owned by MGM Resorts International (MGM) and Entain plc (ENT.L), announced the financial update for first quarter.
During the period, the company's net revenue rose 6 percent, to $696 million, from $657 million in the prior year.
Adjusted EBITDA stood at $25 million, up 11 percent from last year's $22 million.
Looking ahead, the company anticipates net revenue of $2.9-$3.1 billion for the full year 2026, instead of previously announced $3.1-$3.2 billion.
In the pre-market hours, MGM is trading at $36.39, down 0.95 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.
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