BetMGM Signs Chris Chelios As Celebrity Brand Ambassador

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Jan. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BetMGM, the market-leading sports betting and online gaming platform, announced today the signing of Hockey Hall of Fame member and three-time Stanley Cup champion Chris Chelios to a multi-year deal as a celebrity brand ambassador. BetMGM will partner with the Detroit Red Wings legend on fan engagements, marketing campaigns and public appearances, among other interactive and promotional opportunities.

"BetMGM is at the forefront of an exciting time for the sports betting industry," said Chelios. "I'm proud to be associated with the BetMGM brand and the long-standing commitment to Michigan through MGM Grand Detroit."

Chelios enjoyed a 26-season career in the National Hockey League, having played with the Red Wings, Montreal Canadiens, Chicago Blackhawks and Atlanta Thrashers. BetMGM is an Official Partner of the Detroit Red Wings, with whom Chelios won two Stanley Cup titles. He was inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame in 2013.

Matt Prevost, Chief Revenue Officer, BetMGM, said, "It's an amazing privilege to have Chris Chelios join our team. The BetMGM app is scheduled to go live in Michigan on Friday and we look forward to delivering our customers once-in-a-lifetime experiences with the all-time great."

As a BetMGM brand ambassador, Chelios will make regular guest appearances on Detroit's WXYT 97.1-FM The Ticket and provide unique content for BetMGM's social media channels and marketing campaigns. He also will engage with BetMGM customers and MGM Resorts' M life Rewards members through public and private events.

The BetMGM app will be available for download in Michigan on both iOS and Android as of Friday, Jan. 22 and is currently live in eight states including Nevada, New Jersey, Colorado, Indiana, Iowa, Pennsylvania, Tennessee and West Virginia. For more information, follow @BetMGM on Twitter.

About BetMGM

BetMGM is a market leading sports betting and gaming entertainment company, pioneering the online gaming industry. Born out of a partnership between MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM) and Entain Plc (LSE: ENT), BetMGM has exclusive access to all of MGM's U.S. land-based and online sports betting, major tournament poker, and online gaming businesses. Utilizing Entain's US-licensed, state of the art technology, BetMGM offers sports betting and online gaming via market leading brands including BetMGM, Borgata Casino, Party Casino and Party Poker. Founded in 2018, BetMGM is headquartered in New Jersey. For more information, visit http://www.betmgminc.com/.

Statements in this release that are not historical facts are "forward-looking" statements and "safe harbor statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that involve risks and/or uncertainties, including BetMGM's ability to grow in new or existing jurisdictions. Management has based forward-looking statements on current expectations and assumptions and not on historical facts. Among the important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated in such forward-looking statements include the effects of economic and market conditions in the jurisdictions in which BetMGM operates, competition with other iGaming and sports betting platforms, the timing and costs of expanding in new jurisdictions as well as obtaining and maintaining the required permits, licenses, financings, approvals and other contingencies in connection with growth in new or existing jurisdictions. In providing forward-looking statements, BetMGM is not undertaking any duty or obligation to update these statements publicly as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. If BetMGM updates one or more forward-looking statements, no inference should be drawn that it will make additional updates with respect to those other forward-looking statements.

