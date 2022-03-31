BETMGM SIGNS SOFTBALL SUPERSTAR AJ ANDREWS AS BRAND AMBASSADOR

First female Gold Glove winner joins sports betting leader

JERSEY CITY, N.J., March 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BetMGM, a leading sports betting and digital gaming company, announced today the signing of AJ Andrews, Major League Baseball Network (MLBN) personality and the first female to win the Rawlings Gold Glove Award, as the company's newest brand ambassador and content creator. Throughout the upcoming baseball season, Andrews will appear on behalf of BetMGM in various broadcast opportunities, social media content and participate in fan events.

"I am so grateful for the opportunity to dive further into the sports betting industry as a brand ambassador for BetMGM," said Andrews. "As I continue to advocate for more opportunities for women in sports, I'm excited to have this new platform to creatively share and inspire others."

Andrews' impact on the sports scene started at Louisiana State University where she led the Lady Tigers to two Women's College World Series appearances. She began her professional career with the Chicago Bandits in 2015 and, the following year, made history with the Akron Racers as the first woman to win a Rawlings Gold Glove Award, an award previously exclusive to the best defensive fielders in Major League Baseball. Andrews continues to garner awards and accomplishments such as the Rally Spike Award as the league's stolen base leader and was featured in ESPN The Magazine's The Body Issue.

Off the field, Andrews works diligently with community non-profit organizations to help mentor and build confidence in young women. Andrews has been recognized as an on-air talent as Host of the ESPN special "Unapologetic: The Black Female Athlete," MLBN's "Play Ball," and creator of empowHer motivational empowerment discussions.

Matt Prevost, Chief Revenue Officer, BetMGM, said, "AJ is an all-around powerhouse who has been a trailblazer in sports throughout her career. BetMGM is proud to welcome her to the team as a new personality in sports betting."

BetMGM is currently available in 22 markets and is available for download on both iOS and Android, as well as accessible via desktop at www.betmgm.com. As BetMGM continues to expand to new areas, responsible gaming education remains a key focus. BetMGM is proud to provide resources to help customers play responsibly. For more information on BetMGM, follow @BetMGM on Twitter.

About BetMGM

BetMGM is a market leading sports betting and gaming entertainment company, pioneering the online gaming industry. Born out of a partnership between MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM) and Entain Plc (LSE: ENT), BetMGM has exclusive access to all of MGM Resorts' U.S. land-based and online sports betting, major tournament poker, and online gaming businesses. Utilizing Entain's U.S.-licensed, state of the art technology, BetMGM offers sports betting and online gaming via market leading brands including BetMGM, Borgata Casino, Party Casino and Party Poker. Founded in 2018, BetMGM is headquartered in New Jersey. For more information, visit http://www.betmgminc.com/ .

Statements in this release that are not historical facts are "forward-looking" statements and "safe harbor statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that involve risks and/or uncertainties, including those described in MGM Resorts' public filings with the SEC. Forward looking statements are based on management's current expectations and assumptions and not on historical facts. Examples of these statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the future results of BetMGM. Among the important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated in such forward-looking statements include effects of economic conditions and market conditions in the markets in which MGM Resorts operates and competition with other destination travel locations throughout the United States and the world, the design, timing and costs of expansion projects, risks relating to international operations, permits, licenses, financings, approvals and other contingencies in connection with growth in new or existing jurisdictions and additional risks and uncertainties described in MGM Resorts' Form 10-K, Form 10-Q and Form 8-K reports (including all amendments to those reports). In providing forward-looking statements, MGM Resorts is not undertaking any duty or obligation to update these statements publicly as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. If MGM Resorts updates one or more forward-looking statements, no inference should be drawn that it will make additional updates with respect to those other forward-looking statements.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/betmgm-signs-softball-superstar-aj-andrews-as-brand-ambassador-301515242.html

SOURCE BetMGM