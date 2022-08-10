BetMGM Taps Actor Jerry Ferrara as Celebrity Brand Ambassador and Content Creator

Ferrara to co-host weekly sports podcast, partner in marketing campaigns and participate in fan events

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Aug. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BetMGM, a leading sports betting and iGaming operator, announced today the signing of actor Jerry Ferrara as a celebrity brand ambassador and its newest podcast host. The breakout star and avid sports fan will co-host Unleashed, BetMGM's weekly sports podcast, participate in future BetMGM fan events and will be featured in upcoming BetMGM marketing campaigns.

"As a diehard sports fan, I couldn't be more excited about legalized sports betting and having the opportunity to partner with an industry leader like BetMGM," said Ferrara. "It's an honor to be the first BetMGM ambassador to co-host Unleashed and I'm excited to share my passion and knowledge with fellow sports fans."

Ferrara is a three-time Screen Actors Guild Award-nominee who has appeared in numerous TV shows and films including HBO's "Entourage," Starz's "Power," "Last Vegas," "Lone Survivor" and "Think Like a Man." The actor also hosts "Bad 4 Business" (B4B), a wide-ranging podcast featuring interviews with athletes, actors and everyday people.

Matt Prevost, Chief Revenue Officer, BetMGM, said, "Jerry Ferrara is a talented actor and a passionate sports fan. Together we'll create fun, unique content for our podcast and other BetMGM-related opportunities that we believe sports fans will love."

The BetMGM app is available on both iOS and Android, as well as accessible via desktop. As BetMGM continues to expand to new areas, responsible gaming education remains a key focus. BetMGM is proud to provide resources to help customers play responsibly. Sports fans can get their weekly dose of Unleashed on Apple Podcasts, Spotify and Audible. For more information on BetMGM, follow @BetMGM on Twitter.

About BetMGM

BetMGM is a market-leading sports betting and gaming entertainment company, pioneering the online gaming industry. Born out of a partnership between MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM) and Entain Plc (LSE: ENT), BetMGM has exclusive access to all of MGM's U.S. land-based and online sports betting, major tournament poker, and online gaming businesses. Utilizing Entain's U.S.-licensed, state of the art technology, BetMGM offers sports betting and online gaming via market-leading brands including BetMGM, Borgata Casino, Party Casino and Party Poker. Founded in 2018, BetMGM is headquartered in New Jersey. For more information, visit http://www.betmgminc.com/.

Statements in this release that are not historical facts are "forward-looking" statements and "safe harbor statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that involve risks and/or uncertainties, including those described in MGM Resorts' public filings with the SEC. Forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and assumptions and not on historical facts. Examples of these statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the future results of BetMGM. Among the important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated in such forward-looking statements include effects of economic conditions and market conditions in the markets in which MGM Resorts operates and competition with other destination travel locations throughout the United States and the world, the design, timing and costs of expansion projects, risks relating to international operations, permits, licenses, financings, approvals and other contingencies in connection with growth in new or existing jurisdictions and additional risks and uncertainties described in MGM Resorts' Form 10-K, Form 10-Q and Form 8-K reports (including all amendments to those reports). In providing forward-looking statements, MGM Resorts is not undertaking any duty or obligation to update these statements publicly as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. If MGM Resorts updates one or more forward-looking statements, no inference should be drawn that it will make additional updates with respect to those other forward-looking statements.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/betmgm-taps-actor-jerry-ferrara-as-celebrity-brand-ambassador-and-content-creator-301603077.html

SOURCE BetMGM