BETS Seeks for New Investment and Expansion Opportunities

CHANGSHA, China, Jan. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bit Brother Limited (the "Company," "we", or "Bit Brother") (NASDAQ: BETS) announced the execution of a consulting agreement with Cruxforce, LLC, aiming to find a mining farm with sufficient power supply for the third site.

In December 2023, Bitcoin once again sparked a remarkable surge, surpassing $45,000 per coin. This news has undoubtedly shocked investors worldwide and triggered a fresh wave of investment enthusiasm. Seizing this chance to actively pursue investment expansion opportunities, Bit Brother has entered into a consulting agreement with Cruxforce, LLC, aiming to find a mining farm with ample power supply for site 3.

The selection of a mining farm plays a crucial role in cryptocurrency mining. A superior mining site should not only offer optimal heat dissipation conditions and comprehensive supporting facilities, the most important is that it also should ensure an adequate and stable power supply to guarantee the smooth operation of mining equipment. Management expect Cruxforce, LLC's expertise in power sourcing will greatly facilitate BETS' investment expansion plans. According to the agreement, Cruxforce will search for mining sites with a maximum power supply capacity of 40MW to meet Bit Brother's growing demands for mining operations.

Through the collaboration with Cruxforce, LLC, Bit Brother is expected to further enhance its performance and expand market share within the cryptocurrency industry. If Bit Brothers is able to find a satisfactory third site and successfully launch it, it will undoubtedly represent a significant strategic move for BETS and is expected to generate more returns for all investors.

About Bit Brother Limited

Bit Brother Ltd is a multifaceted corporation with operations spanning business management in China and blockchain and cryptocurrency ventures in the United States. Within the U.S. jurisdiction, the company strategically manages and integrates cryptocurrency mining facilities. With a dedicated team of specialists, company has successfully expanded two mining ventures and is committed to further growth. For more information, please visit: www.bitbrother.com.

