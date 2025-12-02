Microsoft Aktie
WKN: 870747 / ISIN: US5949181045
|
02.12.2025 03:00:00
Better $3 Trillion AI Stock to Buy Now: Microsoft or Alphabet
Both Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) and Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) have a market cap of at least $3 trillion. But thanks to a recent surge, Alphabet is nearly a $4 trillion company. Still, these two are fairly close in size and may have investors wondering which stock is the better buy right now.I think both have their merits, but one stands out as the better pick.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
