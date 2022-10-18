Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
18.10.2022 13:58:00

Better Adtech Stock: PubMatic vs. Magnite

The opportunity in the digital advertising industry is enormous. Some estimates put the amount of digital ad spending by 2024 at $627 billion. This will get split across multiple publishing platforms, but there are advertising technology (adtech) companies that will facilitate nearly all of these transactions. Sell-side adtech players help publishers fill available ad inventory, so these sell-side companies could capture the vast opportunity ahead. PubMatic (NASDAQ: PUBM) and Magnite (NASDAQ: MGNI) are the two top dogs on the sell side, but which one looks better positioned to benefit the most over the next five years?Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

